Should You Be Adding OM Holdings (ASX:OMH) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like OM Holdings (ASX:OMH), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is OM Holdings Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. Commendations have to be given in seeing that OM Holdings grew its EPS from US$0.0098 to US$0.13, in one short year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of OM Holdings shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 2.6% to 17% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of OM Holdings' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are OM Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The first bit of good news is that no OM Holdings insiders reported share sales in the last twelve months. But the really good news is that Executive Chairman & CEO Ngee Tong Low spent US$602k buying stock, at an average price of around US$0.80. Purchases like this can offer an insight into the faith of the company's management - and it seems to be all positive.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since OM Holdings insiders own more than a third of the company. Actually, with 40% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. In terms of absolute value, insiders have US$215m invested in the business, at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Is OM Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

OM Holdings' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. To sweeten the deal, insiders have significant skin in the game with one even acquiring more. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest OM Holdings belongs near the top of your watchlist. Another important measure of business quality not discussed here, is return on equity (ROE). Click on this link to see how OM Holdings shapes up to industry peers, when it comes to ROE.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

