Should You Be Adding Pecca Group Berhad (KLSE:PECCA) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Pecca Group Berhad (KLSE:PECCA). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Pecca Group Berhad Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Over the last three years, Pecca Group Berhad has grown EPS by 10% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Pecca Group Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 14% to RM164m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Pecca Group Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM639m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Pecca Group Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Pecca Group Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at RM168m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 26% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Should You Add Pecca Group Berhad To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Pecca Group Berhad is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Pecca Group Berhad you should be aware of.

