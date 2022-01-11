Should You Be Adding Prime Financial Group (ASX:PFG) To Your Watchlist Today?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Prime Financial Group (ASX:PFG), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is Prime Financial Group Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Prime Financial Group has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like a wedge-tailed eagle on the wind, Prime Financial Group's EPS soared from AU$0.012 to AU$0.016, in just one year. That's a commendable gain of 33%.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Prime Financial Group shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 19% to 24%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Prime Financial Group isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of AU$35m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Prime Financial Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Prime Financial Group shares, in the last year. So it's definitely nice that Brett Gorman bought AU$51k worth of shares at an average price of around AU$0.14.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that Prime Financial Group insiders own a large chunk of the company. In fact, they own 39% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. I'm reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. Valued at only AU$35m Prime Financial Group is really small for a listed company. That means insiders only have AU$14m worth of shares, despite the large proportional holding. That might not be a huge sum but it should be enough to keep insiders motivated!

Should You Add Prime Financial Group To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Prime Financial Group has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Better still, insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. So it's fair to say I think this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Prime Financial Group that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

