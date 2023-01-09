Should You Be Adding RealTech (ETR:RTC) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like RealTech (ETR:RTC). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide RealTech with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is RealTech Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

RealTech has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. RealTech's EPS skyrocketed from €0.082 to €0.13, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a commendable gain of 57%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. RealTech shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 6.2% to 8.7%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since RealTech is no giant, with a market capitalisation of €6.9m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are RealTech Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, it's worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. For companies with market capitalisations under €188m, like RealTech, the median CEO pay is around €408k.

RealTech's CEO took home a total compensation package worth €244k in the year leading up to December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does RealTech Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into RealTech's strong EPS growth. Strong EPS growth is a great look for the company and reasonable CEO compensation sweetens the deal for investors ass it alludes to management being conscious of frivolous spending. So this stock is well worth an addition to your watchlist as it has the potential to provide great value to shareholders. Even so, be aware that RealTech is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Although RealTech certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

