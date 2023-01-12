Should You Be Adding Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Rocky Brands with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Rocky Brands Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Shareholders will be happy to know that Rocky Brands' EPS has grown 19% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note Rocky Brands achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 49% to US$646m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Rocky Brands isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of US$220m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Rocky Brands Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Rocky Brands insiders both bought and sold shares over the last twelve months, but they did end up spending US$43k more on stock than they received from selling it. At face value we can consider this a fairly encouraging sign for the company. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Jason Brooks for US$31k worth of shares, at about US$30.73 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Rocky Brands insiders have a valuable investment in the business. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$15m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 7.0% of the company; visible skin in the game.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Jason Brooks, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Rocky Brands with market caps between US$100m and US$400m is about US$1.7m.

The Rocky Brands CEO received total compensation of just US$621k in the year to December 2021. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Rocky Brands Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Rocky Brands has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 3 warning signs for Rocky Brands (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of.

