Should You Be Adding Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) To Your Watchlist Today?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Rocky Brands with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Check out our latest analysis for Rocky Brands

How Fast Is Rocky Brands Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Shareholders will be happy to know that Rocky Brands' EPS has grown 19% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note Rocky Brands achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 49% to US$646m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Rocky Brands isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of US$220m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Rocky Brands Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Rocky Brands insiders both bought and sold shares over the last twelve months, but they did end up spending US$43k more on stock than they received from selling it. At face value we can consider this a fairly encouraging sign for the company. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Jason Brooks for US$31k worth of shares, at about US$30.73 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Rocky Brands insiders have a valuable investment in the business. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$15m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 7.0% of the company; visible skin in the game.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Jason Brooks, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Rocky Brands with market caps between US$100m and US$400m is about US$1.7m.

The Rocky Brands CEO received total compensation of just US$621k in the year to December 2021. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Rocky Brands Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Rocky Brands has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 3 warning signs for Rocky Brands (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of.

The good news is that Rocky Brands is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • FTX bankruptcy documents show list of investors set to be completely wiped out, including Tom Brady and Robert Kraft

    Other investors on FTX's equity-holder list include Wall Street's elite hedge funds and growth investors, according to the bankruptcy document.

  • Coinbase Strikes a Massive Blow to Bankman-Fried and FTX

    Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong does not mince words. Nearly two months after rival Sam Bankman-Fried's empire went bankrupt, he's just delivered a massive blow to what until recently was the institutional face of crypto. Bankman-Fried's empire consisted of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Coinbase Confirms End of an Era

    The horizon is uncertain for Coinbase. The cryptocurrency exchange is still unable to get out of the bad patch that the cryptocurrency sector has been going through for a year. The cryptocurrency market has lost nearly $2.1 trillion compared to its all-time high of $3 trillion reached in November 2021.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks; Sees More Than 50% Upside Ahead

    Last year was brutal for most investors, there’s just no way around that. The S&P 500 index fell 19% through the year, battered by a series of headwinds including stubbornly high inflation, the Federal Reserve’s switch to monetary tightening, supply chains that just wouldn’t unsnarl, China’s long-lasting lockdown policies, Russia’s war in Ukraine… the list was long. But losses on this scale bring opportunities with them, in the form of lower share prices. The stock analysts at Morgan Stanley hav

  • This Hasn't Happened to Microsoft's Stock Since 2012

    One of billionaire investor Warren Buffett's biggest mistakes was not buying shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) in the company's early years. Microsoft is one of the safest growth stocks you can buy and it normally has no problem outperforming the markets. It's an incredible performance for the stock but with Microsoft being a hugely profitable business (its net margins are north of 30%) and always finding new ways to grow, its success shouldn't be too big of a surprise.

  • 3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%. The first turnaround stock with triple-digit upside potential in the new year is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST).

  • History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023, and Here's the Stock to Buy If It Does

    The Nasdaq-100 index is home to 100 of the largest technology companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. It had a miserable year in 2022, declining by 33% as investors trimmed their bets on the high-growth tech sector. While the current environment poses its own unique challenges like red-hot inflation and rapidly rising interest rates, there's a likelihood that, based on history alone, the Nasdaq could be set for a bumper 2023.

  • 2 Growth Stocks You May Regret not Buying Right Now

    At their beaten-down valuations, these stocks have the potential to deliver some impressive returns.

  • Mormon Church’s 15 Biggest Stock Positions

    In this article, we will take a look at Mormon Church’s 15 biggest stock positions. To see more such companies, go directly to Mormon Church’s 5 Biggest Stock Positions. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or the Mormon Church, has over $40 billion worth of stocks positions as of the end of the […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 400% Upside on the Horizon

    Let’s take a moment to talk about opportunity, share price, and risk/reward considerations. These are some of the factors investors must consider when moving into penny stocks – and we haven’t even touched on the fundamental soundness of the company or its business model. Penny stocks – as their name suggests, they once traded for just a pennies per share, but these days are considered those equities trading at less than $5 – are a challenging market niche. The penny stock critics make valid poi

  • Why did natural gas in Southern California get so expensive?

    Utilities in San Diego and Los Angeles say energy bills are skyrocketing because the cost for a unit of gas is up sharply. “We are not profiting off of the commodity,” the San Diego utility said. But why aren’t those conditions aren’t repeating across the country?

  • 3 Dividend King Stocks That Can Make You Money in Your Sleep

    Just imagine yourself sleeping tranquilly -- not even worried about the stock market's performance. Buying Dividend Kings is a great way to start because these companies have a long track record of increasing payouts. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a strong and steady player that makes a great addition to your portfolio -- for its dividend payments and earnings track record.

  • Report: Rivian executives depart from company

    During a turbulent time for electric vehicle startup Rivian, numerous executives departed from the company.

  • Salesforce Loses Another Security Leader in Executive Exodus

    (Bloomberg) -- A second Salesforce Inc. cybersecurity executive has left the company within the span of a few months, another shake-up in the top ranks of the software maker that is struggling with slowing revenue growth.Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, Trudeau Staring

  • Why GE HealthCare Technologies Surged Higher Today

    General Electric spinoff GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) Shares were up 8.6% by 11:30 a.m. today. According to the release, organic fourth-quarter revenue growth will be a whopping 12%. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) will come in above the $2.6 billion forecast on the investor day in December.

  • 2 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash Into Growing Wealth

    With the company's Class A stock trading at roughly $482,000 per share, Berkshire has a market capitalization of approximately $703 billion and ranks as the sixth-largest publicly traded company in the world. Starting from a price of roughly $18 per share when Buffett purchased the company and made it the foundation for his investing empire, Berkshire Hathaway has grown by incredible leaps and bounds through the years -- and its moves are closely monitored by investors around the world. Read on for a look at two stocks that Berkshire purchased in its last reported quarter that are capable of creating growing wealth for your portfolio as well.

  • Why Thursday’s U.S. CPI report might kill stock market’s hope of inflation melting away

    A mild stock market rally to kick off the new year will be put to the test Thursday when investors face a highly-awaited inflation reading which could well help determine the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate increase.

  • 5 Best Fidelity Mutual Funds to Buy in 2023

    Watch Fidelity mutual funds like FSHOX, FSLBX, EQPGX, FCPVX, and FGITX that have given positive returns in the current year and are expected to do the same in 2023 and beyond.

  • If You Like Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet, Consider Buying This Stock, Too

    This tiny cloud computing company is competing with industry giants, and it's growing like a weed.

  • The 4 Best Marijuana Stocks to Buy in 2023

    If you thought last year was difficult for the broad-market stock indexes, take a closer look at how marijuana stocks fared. The vast majority of publicly traded pot stocks lost more than half of their value in 2022 as high inflation, growing competition, and a lack of cannabis reform on Capitol Hill weighed on the industry. What follows are the four best marijuana stocks you can buy in 2023.