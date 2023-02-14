Should You Be Adding Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSH.B) To Your Watchlist Today?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSH.B), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is Rush Enterprises Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Impressively, Rush Enterprises has grown EPS by 31% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Rush Enterprises remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 28% to US$6.5b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Rush Enterprises Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Rush Enterprises shares worth a considerable sum. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$154m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Should You Add Rush Enterprises To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Rush Enterprises has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Rush Enterprises' continuing strength. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Rush Enterprises that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

