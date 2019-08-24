Should You Be Adding SA Catana Group (EPA:CATG) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like SA Catana Group (EPA:CATG). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is SA Catana Group Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years SA Catana Group's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. SA Catana Group has grown its trailing twelve month EPS from €0.13 to €0.14, in the last year. That amounts to a small improvement of 5.9%.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). While we note SA Catana Group's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 19% to €61m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

ENXTPA:CATG Income Statement, August 23rd 2019 More

SA Catana Group isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of €79m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are SA Catana Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that SA Catana Group insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have €24m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 30% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does SA Catana Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of SA Catana Group is that it is growing profits. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. The combination sparks joy for me, so I'd consider keeping the company on a watchlist. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if SA Catana Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction