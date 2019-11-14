Should You Be Adding Sheng Siong Group (SGX:OV8) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Sheng Siong Group (SGX:OV8). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business than can consistently produce it. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is Sheng Siong Group Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Sheng Siong Group managed to grow EPS by 7.0% per year, over three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't amazing, it does show the business is growing.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Sheng Siong Group maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 11% to S$965m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

SGX:OV8 Income Statement, November 14th 2019 More

Are Sheng Siong Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

First things first; I didn't see insiders sell Sheng Siong Group shares in the last year. But the really good news is that CEO & Executive Director Hock Chee Lim spent S$563k buying stock stock, at an average price of around S$1.13. To me that means at least one insider thinks that the company is doing well - and they are backing that view with cash.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Sheng Siong Group insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at S$524m. That equates to 29% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. So it might be my imagination, but I do sense the glimmer of an opportunity.

Is Sheng Siong Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As I already mentioned, Sheng Siong Group is a growing business, which is what I like to see. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. To me, that all makes it well worth a spot on your watchlist, as well as continuing research.