Should You Be Adding Spur (JSE:SUR) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Spur (JSE:SUR). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Spur's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Spur managed to grow EPS by 4.6% per year, over three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't anything to write home about, it does show the business is growing.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. On the revenue front, Spur has done well over the past year, growing revenue by 245% to R2.8b but EBIT margin figures were less stellar, seeing a decline over the last 12 months. If EBIT margins are able to stay balanced and this revenue growth continues, then we should see brighter days ahead.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Spur isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of R2.0b. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Spur Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The good news for Spur shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Kevin Robertson, the Group COO & Executive Director of the company, paid R104k for shares at around R20.84 each. Purchases like this can help the investors understand the views of the management team; in which case they see some potential in Spur.

Does Spur Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Spur is that it is growing profits. Not every business can grow its EPS, but Spur certainly can. The cherry on top is that we have an insider buying shares. A further encouragement to keep an eye on this stock. Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Spur (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

