Should You Be Adding SRG Global (ASX:SRG) To Your Watchlist Today?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in SRG Global (ASX:SRG). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

See our latest analysis for SRG Global

SRG Global's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Shareholders will be happy to know that SRG Global's EPS has grown 24% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note SRG Global achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 13% to AU$646m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

SRG Global isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of AU$309m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are SRG Global Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We note that SRG Global insiders spent AU$102k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. This is a good look for the company as it paints an optimistic picture for the future. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Chairman Peter McMorrow for AU$77k worth of shares, at about AU$0.47 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for SRG Global is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at AU$26m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. As a percentage, this totals to 8.6% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Should You Add SRG Global To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that SRG Global has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more shares in the company. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for SRG Global you should be aware of.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, SRG Global isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Recent uptick might appease Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) institutional owners after losing 61% over the past year

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited ( ASX:DMP ), it is important to...

  • 'Watched the whole time': China's surveillance state grows under Xi

    When Chen picked up his phone to vent his anger at getting a parking ticket, his message on WeChat was a drop in the ocean of daily posts on China's biggest social network.

  • Should You Be Adding GR Engineering Services (ASX:GNG) To Your Watchlist Today?

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • Architects are reviving the post-covid office space with hybrid workers in mind

    This is the full transcript for episode 1 of Quartz’s Work Reconsidered podcast, Office design: Working towards joy.

  • Abortion ruling's rapid impact: 66 clinics have stopped doing procedure in these 15 states

    Many clinics have stopped providing abortions, with some closing, due to state abortion bans taking effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June.

  • Injured Steelers WR Calvin Austin III returns to practice

    Pittsburgh hopes to get the speedy wide receiver back soon.

  • Australia updates law to protect data after Optus hack

    The Australian government announced changes Thursday to its telecommunications law to protect vulnerable customers after personal details were stolen in a major cyberattack on the nation’s second-largest wireless carrier. The changes to Telecommunications Regulations allow Optus and other providers to better coordinate with financial institutions and governments to detect and mitigate the risk of cybersecurity incidents, fraud, scams and other malicious cyber activities, Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said in a joint statement. “What this is all about is to try and reduce the impact of this data breach on Optus customers and to enable financial institutions to implement enhanced safeguards and monitoring,” Rowland told reporters.

  • Myanmar hands 10-year prison sentence to Japanese journalist

    A court in military-ruled Myanmar has sentenced a Japanese journalist to prison after he filmed an anti-government protest in July, a Japanese diplomat said Thursday. Toru Kubota was sentenced Wednesday to seven years for violating the electronic transactions law and three years for incitement, said Tetsuo Kitada, deputy chief of mission of the Japanese Embassy. A charge of violating immigration law is believed to still be pending.

  • 3 Revolutionary Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), and Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) are developing remarkable therapies that, instead of merely treating disorders, have the potential to cure them or at least make an impact that no other drug has to date. The reason that's not a big cause for alarm is that the company's second-quarter revenue of $2.86 billion would be up 20% over the same period in 2021 if its COVID-19 therapy, REGEN-COV, was excluded from total revenue. The company's sales of the treatment ended late last year when government contracts for the therapy ended.

  • Zaporizhzhia plant chief will not return to job after detention, IAEA says

    VIENNA (Reuters) -The head of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine who was detained over the weekend in what Ukraine called a Russian act of terror will not return to that job, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday. Ukraine said a Russian patrol detained Ihor Murashov on Friday as he travelled from Europe's largest nuclear power plant to the town of Enerhodar, where many of the plant's staff live. Ukrainian staff continue to operate the plant in conditions the International Atomic Energy Agency says put safety at risk.

  • China's vast Xinjiang hit with COVID-19 travel restrictions

    Sprawling Xinjiang is the latest Chinese region to be hit with sweeping COVID-19 travel restrictions, as China further ratchets up control measures ahead of a key Communist Party congress later this month. As is often the case with China’s draconian “zero-COVID” policy, the measures seemed out of proportion to the number of cases detected. The National Health Commission announced just 93 cases in Xinjiang on Wednesday and 97 on Thursday, all of them asymptomatic.

  • U.S. responds to North Korea missile launch

    The U.S. and South Korea are responding to a missile launch from North Korea that flew over northern Japan. CBS News foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer joins us from Tokyo to explain the latest.

  • Georgia GOP bankrolls lawyers for 'fake' Trump electors in Fulton County DA probe

    The Georgia Republican Party is bankrolling the legal defense of most of the so-called fake electors in the state as part of a controversial arrangement that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charges in a new court filing is “rife with serious ethical problems.”

  • Is It Safe to Invest In the Stock Market Right Now? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice.

    The stock market has been on a downhill slide since the beginning of the year, and if you're feeling nervous about investing right now, you're not alone. It can be an unsettling time to invest, and when stock prices are plunging, it may even feel downright dangerous. During a market downturn, stock prices are often much lower.

  • 2 Growth Stocks You Shouldn't Sell During the Market Downturn, According to 100% of These Wall Street Analysts

    Wall Street agrees: Cybersecurity companies are critical to a business's operations -- and to your portfolio.

  • ‘Right now is an awesome time to invest,’ says captain of stock market ‘retail bros’ Dave Portnoy, who made $2 million trading during pandemic’s height

    Outspoken Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy thinks that investors might miss opportunities to invest in the stock market if they are dominated by fear.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 49% to 91% That Are Impeccable Long-Term Buys

    Growth stocks have gotten crushed across 2022's trading. A combination of factors including rising interest rates, high inflation, weak economic performance, and geopolitical instability have driven huge sell-offs for the market at large, and company's with forward-looking valuations have generally been hit even harder. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is now down roughly 32% across this year's trading, and many growth-dependent stocks are down even more from recent highs.

  • He nailed three big S&P 500 moves this year. Here’s where this strategist sees stocks headed next, with beaten down names to buy.

    Jeffrey Bierman, chief market technician at TheoTrade, has made prescient market calls this year. He sees year-end gains ahead, and sees two ridiculously cheap sectors to buy.

  • 2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Help You Retire Early

    Stocks are in a tailspin with the S&P 500 down a dizzying 24% year to date. This market volatility presents unique challenges if you are planning for retirement. That said, sustainable dividend-paying stocks like Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) and Vector Group (NYSE: VGR) can help your portfolio weather the storm.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks roared back to life on Monday, and that was a dinner bell for Cathie Wood. The Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder publishes her transactions daily across all of her exchange-traded funds. The more interesting additions to her portfolio on Monday were Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH).