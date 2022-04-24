Should You Be Adding Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is Topaz Energy Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. You can imagine, then, that it almost knocked my socks off when I realized that Topaz Energy grew its EPS from CA$0.034 to CA$0.20, in one short year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of Topaz Energy's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Topaz Energy shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 2.7% to 18%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

Are Topaz Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

The good news is that Topaz Energy insiders spent a whopping CA$5.9m on stock in just one year, and I didn't see any selling. As if for a flower bud approaching bloom, I become an expectant observer, anticipating with hope, that something splendid is coming. It is also worth noting that it was William Armstrong who made the biggest single purchase, worth CA$1.3m, paying CA$17.10 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Topaz Energy is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have CA$56m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 1.8% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the pretty picture. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Marty Staples is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Topaz Energy with market caps between CA$2.5b and CA$8.1b is about CA$4.4m.

The CEO of Topaz Energy only received CA$969k in total compensation for the year ending . That's clearly well below average, so at a glance, that arrangement seems generous to shareholders, and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Topaz Energy Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Topaz Energy's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. What's more insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Topaz Energy deserves timely attention. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Topaz Energy , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

