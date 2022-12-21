Should You Be Adding UMS-Neiken Group Berhad (KLSE:UMSNGB) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like UMS-Neiken Group Berhad (KLSE:UMSNGB). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is UMS-Neiken Group Berhad Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. UMS-Neiken Group Berhad's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 40%. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for UMS-Neiken Group Berhad remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 6.4% to RM75m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since UMS-Neiken Group Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM76m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are UMS-Neiken Group Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So we're pleased to report that UMS-Neiken Group Berhad insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Owning 39% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. Of course, UMS-Neiken Group Berhad is a very small company, with a market cap of only RM76m. So this large proportion of shares owned by insiders only amounts to RM30m. This isn't an overly large holding but it should still keep the insiders motivated to deliver the best outcomes for shareholders.

Should You Add UMS-Neiken Group Berhad To Your Watchlist?

UMS-Neiken Group Berhad's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, UMS-Neiken Group Berhad is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for UMS-Neiken Group Berhad you should know about.

Although UMS-Neiken Group Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

