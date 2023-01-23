Should You Be Adding UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) To Your Watchlist Today?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is UnitedHealth Group Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, UnitedHealth Group has grown EPS by 14% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It's noted that UnitedHealth Group's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EBIT margins for UnitedHealth Group remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 13% to US$324b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are UnitedHealth Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$455b company like UnitedHealth Group. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$1.5b. This comes in at 0.3% of shares in the company, which is a fair amount of a business of this size. So despite their percentage holding being low, company management still have plenty of reasons to deliver the best outcomes for investors.

Should You Add UnitedHealth Group To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, UnitedHealth Group is a growing business, which is encouraging. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for UnitedHealth Group that you should be aware of.

