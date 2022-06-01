Should You Be Adding Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) To Your Watchlist Today?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Wesfarmers (ASX:WES). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Wesfarmers

How Fast Is Wesfarmers Growing?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Wesfarmers managed to grow EPS by 6.6% per year, over three years. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It seems Wesfarmers is pretty stable, since revenue and EBIT margins are pretty flat year on year. That's not bad, but it doesn't point to ongoing future growth, either.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. To that end, right now and today, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for future Wesfarmers EPS 100% free.

Are Wesfarmers Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Any way you look at it Wesfarmers shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out AU$626k to buy stock, over the last year. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to brim with joyful expectancy. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non Executive Director Anil Sabharwal for AU$244k worth of shares, at about AU$48.81 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Wesfarmers insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth AU$142m. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

Should You Add Wesfarmers To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Wesfarmers is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. That makes the company a prime candidate for my watchlist - and arguably a research priority. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for Wesfarmers that you should be aware of.

The good news is that Wesfarmers is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • Tata Motors Acquires This US Auto Major's India Plant

    Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Gujarat to acquire Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) Ford India Private Limited's (FIPL) vehicle manufacturing facility at Sanand city. The financial terms were not disclosed. The acquisition will include land & buildings, a vehicle manufacturing plant, machinery and equipment, and the transfer of all eligible employees of FIPL Sanand's vehicle

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • How High Will Interest Rates Rise in 2022? JPMorgan Chase Just Dropped a Big Hint

    The Federal Reserve's recently released meeting minutes show it might be more aggressive with rate hikes than initially anticipated.

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Absolute Bargains to Buy Now and Hold 10 Years

    These highly innovative stocks are ripe for the picking with the Nasdaq enduring a peak decline of 31%.

  • 3 Extremely Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the year began, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average entered correction territory with a decline of greater than 10%, while the S&P 500 (very briefly, on an intra-day basis) and Nasdaq Composite both pushed into a bear market. Although bear market declines can be scary, and the velocity of downside moves can test the resolve of investors, history has conclusively shown that putting your money to work during these downturns is a smart move. After all, every major crash, correction, and bear market throughout history has eventually been cleared away by a bull market.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Should You Now Consider Disposing Your PayPal (PYPL) Shares Before it Becomes Too Late?

    Aristotle Capital Management, an independent/employee-owned investment management organization, published its “Aristotle Core Equity” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first quarter of 2022, Aristotle Atlantic’s Core Equity Composite posted a total return of -6.79% gross of fees (-6.89% net of fees), underperforming the S&P 500 […]

  • 3 Passive Income Powerhouse Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in June

    2022 hasn't exactly been an easy year for investors. Unlike the bear market of Q4 2018 or the pandemic-induced bear market of spring 2020, this bear market could be a long slog as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to combat inflation, supply chains remain constrained, and geopolitical tensions are intensifying. Another worry for investors is valuations.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    A strange thing happens when the market takes a downward turn. Many amateur investors take their ball and go home. According to a survey by Bankrate.com, only 18% of adults in the U.S. will invest more in 2022 than they did in 2021.

  • Love Passive Income? Here's How Much a $10,000 Investment in This Dividend REIT Could Make You

    There are few things better than passive income. One of my favorite ways to earn passive income is by investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs). REITs are some of the best dividend stocks because their structure requires them to pay 90% or more of their taxable income to shareholders as dividends.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Was a Bad Bet on Tuesday

    Investors slapping a few dollars down on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock Tuesday didn't make the best pick. Tuesday morning, Citigroup's Jason Bazinet gave his DraftKings price target a 20% haircut. In his new research note on the company, Bazinet wrote that his modification is based on a slight decline in DraftKings' active accounts, and a lower target enterprise value per account.

  • 2 Growth Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought On the Dip

    All tech stocks are seemingly dropping, making it challenging to determine what innovative companies are worth buying today. The Nasdaq Composite index is down 23% year to date, and many individual stocks are down even more. Shares of the streaming platform giant have flatlined over the past three years.

  • Jim Cramer Was Right About These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer was right about. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer was right about, go directly to Jim Cramer Was Right About These 5 Stocks. The stock market has been very volatile in the past few weeks as recession fears […]

  • The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Market Right Now

    Have you ever watched American Idol, The Voice, or even the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day in the company of others? There can even be different views in selecting the best high-yield dividend stocks. Other factors are also important, including the ability to continue funding dividends and growth prospects.

  • 3 Best REITs to Buy During a Recession

    Recessions are a challenging time for everyone, but they can be especially difficult for investors. Tightened budgets lead to reduced consumer spending and thus a lack of economic activity. Add in the unknown length and severity of the recession and it's understandable why it's a challenging time to invest.

  • Could One Warren Buffett Pick Be the Right Place for 90% of Your Retirement Money?

    Warren Buffett provided advice on what he wants done with his own investments. Listening to him could be a recipe for success.

  • Coinbase ‘tremendously overvalued’ as fee feast set to end, warns short-selling legend Jim Chanos

    The Wall Street veteran expects Coinbase’s fees to compress from their current levels as competition from rivals including Binance, Kraken, Gemini, and FTX intensifies.