Addison Capital Co Buys Coterra Energy Inc, Intel Corp, General Motors Co, Sells iShares ...

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Addison Capital Co (Current Portfolio) buys Coterra Energy Inc, Intel Corp, General Motors Co, Activision Blizzard Inc, Match Group Inc, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Addison Capital Co. As of 2021Q4, Addison Capital Co owns 133 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: CTRA, INTC, GM, ATVI, MTCH, QQQ, V, CRM, AMT, VNQ, IVV, NOC, PFE, NTR, UNP, CBOE,

  • Added Positions: PYPL, CCL, DAL, BA, VT, CANO, CWH, JPM, COF, MRK, VZ, DIS, BOND, XLNX, SCHP, LTPZ, RCII, LMT, YORW, PM, NVDA, ADBE, TOTL, EPD, DOW, SQ, CVX, CAT, RTX,

  • Reduced Positions: TWTR, GOOGL, SDY, SAFE, PG, LDUR, PEP, DKNG, MSFT, T, TIP, VCSH, BLK, OCFC, GLD, BAC, AMZN, ZTS, BAX, BND, BSV, IWM, WIP, DSL, FB, PFN, UPS, PPL, HD, FMC, D, CVS, ABBV, NVT, LTHM, BLV, PNC, XOM, BKH,

  • Sold Out: IVW, PGC, IVE, ICF, MDT, GILD,


For the details of Addison Capital Co's stock buys and sells,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/addison+capital+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Addison Capital Co

  1. Safehold Inc (SAFE) - 188,362 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%

  2. Sea Ltd (SE) - 57,957 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%

  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 46,124 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%

  4. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 45,160 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%

  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,469 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4%

New Purchase: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 110,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $54.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 17,627 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $58.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 14,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 11,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36. The stock is now traded at around $116.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $371.770100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 74.28%. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $39.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 29,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 56.36%. The purchase prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 67,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in Boeing Co by 132.32%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $224.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 20.42%. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $104.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 46.80%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $81.680100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 49.39%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Addison Capital Co sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59.

Sold Out: Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC)

Addison Capital Co sold out a holding in Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $32.76 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.31.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Addison Capital Co sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Addison Capital Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $65.07 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.32.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Addison Capital Co sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Addison Capital Co sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95.



