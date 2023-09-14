Addison Community Schools selects superintendent candidates

ADDISON — Five candidates have been selected from a pool of 13 applicants to be considered as the next superintendent of Addison Community Schools.

The board of education met Monday, Sept. 11, to review applicants for the superintendent position. The board is being assisted in the search process by consultant Rodney Green from the Michigan Association of School Boards.

The interviews, which are open to the public, will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, in the board meeting room at the middle school. A second round of interviews is planned for Monday, Sept. 18.

The district originally announced there were six candidates to be interviewed but issued an update Tuesday with five candidates.

Candidates and the times they will be interviewed are:

8:30 a.m. — Lenawee Christian School head of school Thomas Durbin. Durbin has held that role since 2013. Previously, he was principal at Onsted Community Schools for six years and was assistant principal at Hudson Area Schools for 10 years. He was also an athletic director and teacher.

9:20 a.m. — Goshen, Indiana, Community Schools former superintendent Steven Hope. He served at the northern Indiana school district from 2020 until his retirement earlier this year. Previously, he was deputy superintendent in Goshen, high school principal, assistant principal, and dean of students for Penn, Indiana. He also has nine years of teaching experience.

10:10 a.m. — Dan Bauer, former superintendent for Shelby Public Schools from 2012-18. Since that time as district leader of the Oceana County school in northern Michigan, he has served in several administrative positions as interim, including most recently interim superintendent for Fremont Public Schools. Previously, he was superintendent in Cheboygan and Saranac, and was principal in Farwell and Baldwin. He also taught for several years and has been a business owner.

11 a.m. — Ann Arbor Pioneer High School class principal and Advanced Placement coordinator Dan Hyliard. He has held those roles since 2021, and was previously high school principal in Okemos, high school principal at Columbia School District in Jackson County, and an assistant principal for Jackson Public Schools. He also taught for several years at Vandercook Lake Public Schools.

12:30 p.m. — Pathfinder Elementary School principal Jodi Ferris. She has principal of the school in the Fremont school district in Newaygo County since 2019. Previously, she was K-5 literacy coach and taught in Fremont since 1997. She also taught for several years in Shelby.

The board expects to appoint a new superintendent later this fall. Previous Superintendent Dan Patterson resigned over the summer. The district has been led over the past two months by interim Superintendent Julie Helber.

