Addison found guilty of second-degree murder

Aug. 27—A Butte County jury found a Yuba City woman guilty on all counts including the second-degree murder of a 13-year-old boy in relation to a drunken driving incident in 2019.

Constance Addison, 38, was on trial for the second-degree murder of Alec Flores, of Yuba City, who was killed in a drunken driving incident in October 2019. She faced additional charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run resulting in death or permanent serious injury, and misdemeanor child endangerment. The jury returned its verdict of guilty on all counts at around 11 a.m. Friday, according to Addison's attorney Roberto Marquez and Flores' family.

"We are missing Alec today but are incredibly thankful and humbled by the fact that justice was achieved," Flores' parents Luis Flores and Tara Repka Flores said in a statement. "The time and consideration the jury gave to this trial is truly appreciated; we know it wasn't easy. We also thank everyone in the district attorney's office, the witnesses, and the court for their perseverance and careful handling of the entire case. And we have the deepest gratitude for the people who stopped to help Alec on Oct. 7, 2019. Their actions have helped hold us up the last two years and will continue to do so."

Addison was remanded into custody after the verdict was delivered. Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich said Addison faces up to 15 years to life in prison for second-degree murder, up to four years for hit-and-run, and up to one year for child endangerment.

He said the judge at sentencing has the discretion to sentence Addison concurrently, which would end up being 15 years to life. If the judge chooses to sentence Addison consecutively, it could end up being 19 years to life. The one year for child endangerment will most likely be served concurrently because it's a misdemeanor, according to Heimlich.

"This was a very emotional trial for all parties involved, and is the type of case with no real winners," Heimlich said in an email Friday. "My heart breaks for the Flores family, as well as the Addison family and their children. Ultimately, I believe that the jury did right in focusing on the evidence presented in court and the law, so I am very pleased with the verdict."

Marquez could not be reached for comment by late Friday.

Flores was walking down Franklin Road around 8 a.m. Oct. 7 when Addison struck Flores with her 2013 Ford Explorer. Addison's three children, aged 10, 6 and 5, were in the car when Addison struck Flores. She was arrested later that day near her home on Gurdas Court and posted bail the following day.

The jury began deliberating Wednesday afternoon. Butte County Superior Court hosted the trial after the defense was granted a change of venue motion by Sutter County Superior Court Judge Laura Davis. The district attorney's office opposed the motion.

Testimony started on Aug. 17 with both sides resting their cases and making closing arguments on Wednesday.

Addison is scheduled to be sentenced in Sutter County Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 1.