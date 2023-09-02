Addison man charged in crash that claimed moped driver's life

ADRIAN — An Addison man has been charged with causing the death of a moped driver in a crash in May.

Jacob Scott Tucker, 27, of Addison was arraigned this week in Lenawee County District Court on one count of moving violation causing the death of Jerry Charles McFarland, 51, of Cement City. The charge is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

The moving violation was speeding and failure to use due care and caution, Lenawee County Prosecutor Jackie Wyse said in a text message.

McFarland died May 19 after he was struck while he was driving a moped on U.S. 127 near Addison, according to the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office and Lenawee County District Court records.

According to a news release from sheriff's office reporting the crash and court records, McFarland was driving a Yamaha moped southbound on U.S. 127 just before 12:30 p.m. when a 2017 Toyota RAV4 driven by Tucker, also southbound on U.S. 127, struck the rear of the moped in the southbound lane.

"It is believed the driver of the black Toyota was distracted at the time of the crash," the sheriff's office said in the news release reporting the crash.

McFarland was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced deceased at the scene, the release said.

Tucker's next scheduled court date is a pretrial conference on Sept. 28 before District Judge Todd M. Morgan. He has asked to be represented by the Lenawee County Public Defender's Office, according to online court records. He is free on a personal recognizance bond.

