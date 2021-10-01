Addison to be sentenced

Oct. 1—A Yuba City woman found guilty in August of the second-degree murder of a 13-year-old boy in a drunken driving incident from 2019 is scheduled to be sentenced today in Sutter County Superior Court.

On Aug. 27, a Butte County Superior Court jury found Constance Addison, 38, guilty on all counts including the second-degree murder of Alec Flores, of Yuba City, along with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run resulting in death or permanent serious injury, and misdemeanor child endangerment.

Flores was walking down Franklin Road on the morning of Oct. 7, 2019, when Addison struck Flores with her 2013 Ford Explorer. Addison's three children, aged 10, 6, and 5, were in the car when Addison struck Flores. She was arrested later that day near her home on Gurdas Court and posted bail the following day.

The trial was held in Butte County after Judge Laura Davis granted a defense motion to change the venue of the trial. The Sutter County District Attorney's Office opposed the motion. Testimony began in the trial on Aug. 17. After being found guilty on all counts, Addison was remanded into custody and has been in Sutter County Jail ever since. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for today at 1:30 p.m. before Davis.

In August, Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich said Addison faces up to 15 years to life in prison for second-degree murder, up to four years for hit-and-run, and up to one year for child endangerment. He said Davis has the discretion to sentence Addison concurrently, which would mean a total sentence of 15 years to life. If Davis sentences Addison consecutively, it could end up being a sentence of 19 years to life. According to Heimlich, the one year for child endangerment will most likely be served concurrently because it was a misdemeanor.

Earlier this week, Addison's attorney Roberto Marquez filed a motion for a new trial. A hearing will be held today regarding the motion at 1:30 p.m.

"This motion is made on the grounds that the court misdirected the jury in a matter of law, or has erred on any ruling of law during the trial and on the grounds that there is insufficient evidence to sustain the defendant's conviction of murder," Marquez's motion read.

Marquez said the court denied his client the right to a fair trial when Davis did not allow the spontaneous statements of Addison's children shortly after the incident to be played for the jury. The statements were obtained through police officers' body cameras and depicted the children saying someone walked out of the bike lane and in front of their mother's car. The statements were taken approximately 20 minutes after the incident, according to the motion.

The motion also cited Davis not allowing the defense to provide a video demonstration regarding a staged auto versus pedestrian crash as well as actual auto versus pedestrian accidents. The defense attempted to admit the videos as evidence as part of the testimony of defense expert Christopher Kauderer — an accident reconstructionist.

Marquez concluded that the evidence presented at trial was insufficient to support the jury's guilty verdict on the count of murder.

The Sutter County District Attorney's Office filed an opposition to Marquez's motion saying the defense's claims lack merit, that the convictions should stand and that sentencing should proceed. The DA's office said the court properly excluded the spontaneous statements of Addison's children because enough time had passed for the statements not to be spontaneous. In addition, the DA's office said Davis properly excluded the video demonstrations because they were not fair and accurate representations of the facts of the case.

According to the DA's office, an overwhelming amount of "damning evidence" was admitted during the trial to prove all the charges.

"Clearly there was sufficient evidence to support the verdicts in this case. The jury thought so when they found defendant guilty, despite the testimony of defendant where defendant attempted to provide an explanation to her actions — clearly, the jury believed the testimony of the numerous witnesses who observed her highly dangerous driving, and saw the defendant flee the scene beyond a reasonable doubt," the DA's opposition read.

The opposition concluded by saying the defense's motion should be rejected entirely because the defense failed to raise any justification for a new trial.