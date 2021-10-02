Addison sentenced to 15 years to life

Oct. 2—Nearly two years after 13-year-old Alec Flores was struck by an SUV and killed while walking to school on Oct. 7, 2019, the driver of the SUV, Constance Addison, 38, of Yuba City, was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison during a hearing on Friday.

Addison was found guilty in August of second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run resulting in death or permanent serious injury, and misdemeanor child endangerment. She had been out of custody since posting bail in 2019 but was taken into custody after the jury delivered its verdict.

"We miss Alec so much everyday, but we are relieved to see the justice system is working the way it's supposed to," Alec Flores' parents Luis Flores and Tara Repka Flores said in a statement. "It's been a long couple of years and we are grateful for all the help, support and hard work from so many along the way."

A packed Sutter County courthouse waited for bailiffs to escort Addison in for the hearing. Her family sat in the front row on the defense side of the room and the remainder of the more than 50 seats were filled with family and friends of Alec Flores. Addison wore an orange inmate jumpsuit, a blue mask and was handcuffed.

Judge Laura Davis said the probation department recommended that Addison be sentenced to 15 years to life for the count of second-degree murder and a consecutive term of four years for the hit-and-run count.

Nine members of Alec Flores' family made victim impact statements in court prior to the judge delivering the sentence. Many of them asked Davis to impose the probation department's recommendation.

Alec Flores' father Luis Flores said the last conversation he had with his son was about picking up a new bag for the upcoming wrestling season. Luis Flores said instead of buying a bag he had to buy his son's grave and headstone. The words, "Make it happen," are engraved on Alec Flores' headstone, a reference to a phrase associated with his wrestling career.

Luis Flores called his son his hero and said he had to quit his job to get a part-time job due to the impact his son's loss had on him.

"Alec was my best friend," Luis Flores said.

Displayed on an easel behind each speaker were three photos of Alec Flores. Prior to his mother Tara Repka Flores making her statement, she described each photo. One was from Alec Flores' first day of seventh grade, one from preschool when his class visited a fire department and one from July 2019 from a vacation in Monterey.

"I miss his energy and his spirit," Tara Repka Flores said.

She talked about all the things Alec Flores will miss out on and said "nothing will ever be the same." She closed her statement by looking at Addison and saying, "You took my son."

Alec Flores' aunt Rochelle Repka talked about the pain of telling her children aged 13, 7, and 3 about their cousin. She and other family members talked about seeing Alec Flores in the hospital with severe injuries all over his body.

"Alec's whole future was stolen," Repka said. "... It should not have happened, he should definitely still be here ... Alec was our superhero."

After several family members mentioned that Addison was not being remorseful during the court process, Addison addressed the court saying how sorry she was and that she is remorseful every day. Addison's face reddened and she cried as each family member gave their statement. She said she never spoke during the court process out of respect for the family and that she avoided going outside so as to not run into the family.

Defense attorney Roberto Marquez vouched for his client saying she has been "vilified," and has been remorseful during the entire process.

"It's hard to really demonstrate how a client is feeling," Marquez said after the hearing. "You're damned if you do and your damned if you don't ... this whole process was devastating to her."

He said his client would have pleaded to any of the other counts charged but he would not allow his client or any client to plead to a life sentence.

Davis ruled that sentencing Addison to 15 years to life was sufficient in meeting the requirements of a judge at sentencing given the law and said Addison's lack of criminal history went into that decision.

"The sentence the judge ordered is fair, and based on the overwhelming amount of evidence that proved the defendant's guilt," Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich said in an email. "Although the judicial system as a whole is sorely inadequate in making up for the unfair loss of an innocent child, such as this was, the sentence reflected the current state of the law punishing individuals who choose to drink and drive and end up killing innocent victims. Alec Flores didn't deserve to die on Oct. 7, 2019 — perhaps this sentence will be a reminder to those who chose to drink and drive, that human life is precious and should not be taken for granted."

Prior to sentencing, Davis denied a motion from Marquez that asked the court for a new trial. Marquez filed his motion earlier this week followed by an opposition filed by the Sutter County District Attorney's Office. Davis said she did not make an error during trial in excluding body camera footage from officers that depicted Addison's children speaking to law enforcement after the incident. She also confirmed her decision to not allow video demonstrations of other auto versus pedestrian accidents to be shown to the jury. Finally, Davis ruled that there was sufficient evidence presented to warrant the jury's verdict of guilty on the count of second-degree murder.

Marquez said he believes the court should have allowed the reconstruction video to be played to depict what a debris field in a vehicle versus pedestrian would look like and help the jury understand Alec Flores' position on the road when he was struck.

"I still believe though that the physical evidence highlighted by the expert testimony demonstrated that Alec Flores very well may have been in my client's lane," Marquez said.

Heimlich said Davis was correct to deny the motion for a new trial.

"She ruled appropriately on the motion for a new trial, and it was clear that she took the time to consider everything — the motions filed by both sides, as well as her own observations during the trial, as trial judge," Heimlich said.

A restitution hearing is scheduled for Nov. 12 in Sutter County Superior Court.