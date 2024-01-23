Addison Village Council opts to have forthcoming water tower painted gray

The current Addison water tower, pictured in 2023, is set to be replaced by a modern tower later this year several yards to the southeast. The current tower, built in 1952-53, is by design obsolete, and is one of only a handful of active standpipe towers in use across the country today.

ADDISON — Addison Village Council members have selected the color of the village's forthcoming water tower: gray.

The council at its meeting on Jan. 8 voted to have the new spherical tower painted gray when it is completed later this year. The current 110-foot-tall water tower, set to be demolished after being taken offline, has for years been light blue. The new tower's concrete base is in place behind the fire department and has been left to cure until spring. Construction on the new tower is scheduled to take place over the summer.

The current Addison water tower, built in 1952-53, is by design obsolete, and is one of only a handful of active standpipe towers in use across the country today. The tower's replacement is part of a $4 million village water infrastructure upgrade project that Addison received in September. The funding will be used for water treatment plant improvements, the water tower, water main looping and water meters.

The maintenance company that kept the standpipe tower painted and in repair, Kessler Tank Co. of Fremont, Ohio, went out of business in 2019.

The council, at the Jan. 8 meeting, also voted to have Dixon Engineering Inc. of Lake Odessa take on the village's tower inspection services.

