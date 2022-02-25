Additional arrests made in jail trafficking case

Feb. 25—Police have made three more arrests in connection with a drug trafficking case that took place recently inside the Howard County Jail.

Jennifer Allison, 46, of Galveston; Trent Brown, 35, of Kokomo; and Christopher Cook, 21, also of Kokomo, are now each facing preliminary charges of dealing a scheduled substance, a Level 4 felony, and trafficking with an inmate, a Level 5 felony, for their alleged roles in the incident.

Allison is also facing an additional Level 3 felony charge of dealing a scheduled substance in a penal or juvenile facility, court records indicate.

Their arrests come a few days after the arrest of HCJ Correctional Officer Emily Harvey, 32, who herself is facing two preliminary charges of trafficking with an inmate, both Level 5 felonies; dealing in a schedule I, II or III substance, a Level 3 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony.

According to court documents filed in the case, jail officials were notified on Feb. 7 that Brown — who along with Cook is an inmate at the facility — had been in contact with Allison via telephone about Allison meeting with Harvey to "traffic" suboxone and THC vape pens into the jail.

Court records also indicated that the trafficking happened on at least three occasions, and Harvey would bring the items into the facility by using a Flamin' Hot Cheetos bag.

On Feb. 8, Harvey was scheduled to be working in Unit Six, commonly known as the book-in area, a probable cause affidavit filed in the case states.

Cook was also housed in that particular unit, and the affidavit states that police locked down that unit and conducted a search of Cook's cell.

During that search, officers allegedly located a THC vape pen, and field tests came back positive for the presence of THC, court records indicate.

Police interviewed Harvey that morning in relation to the alleged trafficking incident, and she admitted to investigators that she had exchanged personal notes with both Brown and Cook, adding that she also began "hanging out" with Allison — an associate of Brown's — because Harvey felt like Allison "needed a friend," the affidavit stated.

Story continues

Harvey also told police that she had met with Allison on at least four or five occasions and was allegedly provided "vapes" containing THC, according to court documents.

Harvey would then allegedly deliver those pens to Cook's cell, and in return for the delivery, Harvey received approximately $300 that went to a Pay Pal Account, the affidavit noted.

During a Feb. 8 warranted search of Harvey's vehicle, police did reportedly end up locating and seizing a Flamin' Hot Cheetos bag, along with two nicotine vape pens.

And inside that Cheetos bag, according to court records, authorities recovered a "clear plastic baggy containing what looked to be several small orange pills."

In a second interview with police that afternoon, Harvey was informed of the vehicle search, the affidavit stated.

When asked by investigators during that interview how she got the bag of pills, Harvey stated that she had met Allison at the Walmart parking lot but didn't know what was in the bag.

Harvey, Allison, Brown and Cook are all currently being held at the HCJ.

Harvey's bond is set at $100,000 cash only, with no surety and no 10%, according to jail records.

Both Allison and Brown have bonds set at $50,000 cash-only, and Cook is being held without bond due to unrelated cases.