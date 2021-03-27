Additional charge added for woman accused in murder plot

Mar. 26—MOUNT VERNON — A Mount Vernon woman accused of plotting to kill her ex-husband now faces an additional charge.

Vanessa Valdiglesias-Lavalle, 37, pleaded not guilty Friday in Skagit County Superior Court to one count of solicitation to commit assault in the first degree with a noxious substance.

She was previously charged in July with one count of solicitation to commit first-degree murder, accused of trying to convince one of her young children to poison her ex-husband, the child's father.

According to court documents, Mount Vernon police in June received a report about a conversation the 11-year-old boy had recorded with his mother in which Valdiglesias-Lavalle can allegedly be heard telling the boy to tamper with his father's food or drink using "venom" or rat poison, court documents state.

She also allegedly told the boy not to tell anyone and that after his father's death the boy and his sibling would be free to live with their mother, according to documents.

Valdiglesias-Lavalle is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $100,000 bail.

