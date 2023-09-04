Additional charges brought against man arrested in shooting near Dorchester’s Caribbean Festival

More charges have been brought against a Dorchester man arrested in connection with a shooting near Dorchester’s Caribbean Carnival Festival last month.

Already facing a charge for unlawful possession of a firearm, Gerald Vick, 30, was additionally charged with a slew of charges Friday for his alleged role in the shooting that injured eight people near the J’ouvert Parade on August 26.

Vick is now facing six counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon- firearm, armed assault to murder, unlawful possession of a machine gun, unlawful possession of a firearm – subsequent offense, armed career criminal, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling and possession of a large capacity feeding device.

Boston police release images of suspect wanted in weekend shooting that left 8 wounded

Vick had a 9mm pistol with a large capacity magazine, equipped with a “Glock switch” that enabled the firearm to fire continuously, officials say.

Six men and two women were shot when gunfire erupted while the parade was taking place, according to Boston police. All of the injuries are considered non-life threatening. Vick is one of four people arrested and a number of firearms were recovered.

While the shooting happened near the Caribbean Carnival Festival, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said in a weekend news conference that the incident wasn’t related to the cultural event.

In a police report, law enforcement officials said that officers who were monitoring the area on Talbot Avenue moments before the mass shooting feared “an immediate threat to the general public” as rival gangs stared each other down.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

