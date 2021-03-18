Additional charges brought in Americus homicide

The Albany Herald, Ga.
·2 min read

Mar. 18—AMERICUS — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Americus Police Department announced Thursday that Annissa Lassiter, 48, of Americus had been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of Sammie White at 121A Cherokee St. in Americus on Jan. 3.

Lassiter was arrested and charged with false statements, robbery, and murder. Lassiter was already in custody in the Sumter County Jail on unrelated charges when the murder charge was filed.

Prelvis McKenzie, 31, and Kenyatta Harvey, 30, both of Americus, were previously charged with murder and aggravated assault (two counts) in the case. Their arrests stem from the death of White. Harvey was taken into custody at the Americus Police Department and subsequently transported to the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center for booking. McKenzie was already incarcerated at the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center at the time of his arrest on unrelated charges.

Their arrests were the results of a joint investigation by the GBI and Americus Police Department.

Additional charges have been added in the case, the GBI announced in its Thursday news release. On March 3, McKenzie was charged with participation in criminal gang activity prohibited. Also arrested in relation to this homicide was Anitha Brantley, 54, of Americus, who was charged with making false statements.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Americus Police Department encourage the citizens of Americus and Sumter County to contact law enforcement with any additional information pertaining to this case. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Americus GBI Office at (229) 931-2439 or the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

