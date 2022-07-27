Additional charges filed against alleged sexual predator

Jul. 27—An Odessa man arrested last week after two women accused him of kidnapping them is now facing charges regarding a third woman.

Javier Martinez Arias, 37, was arrested July 20 near Pagewood Avenue and University Boulevard shortly after a woman reporting being kidnapped and almost sexually assaulted by him at a location off South Grandview Avenue. Deputies pulled Arias over after spotting him in a car matching the suspect's vehicle and he was positively identified as the suspect.

During the course of their investigation, deputies learned of two other potential victims.

Arias was booked into the Ector County jail on charges pertaining to two of the women, but continued their investigation into the third alleged incident.

On Monday, Arias was booked into the jail on charges pertaining to that woman.

According to an ECSO report, deputies were dispatched to Medical Center Hospital on July 11 about a woman who said she'd been sexually assaulted.

The 18-year-old woman told deputies a man had taken her from a hotel on Business Loop 20 to a service road off I-20 and Grandview and once they parked near a pump jack the man said "Money" in Spanish and pointed at his penis. According to the report, she tried to get out of the vehicle, but the man pulled her back in.

When she scratched his face, he punched her in the face multiple times, raped her and threw her out of the vehicle when he was done, the report stated.

After Arias' arrest last week, investigators spoke with Arias and he admitted to raping the woman on July 11, according to the report.

The woman from July 11 was also able to pick Arias out of a phone lineup, the report stated.

Arias is now being held at the jail on suspicion of three aggravated kidnapping charges and one count of aggravated sexual assault. In two of the aggravated kidnapping charges it's also alleged he caused bodily injury and/or sexually assaulted the alleged victims.

He's being held on surety bonds totaling $4 million.