Additional charges filed against Iowa City man accused of leaving explosive devices in two locations

Law enforcement officials filed additional charges against an Iowa City man accused of leaving incendiary devices at two locations earlier this month, including burglary and assaulting police officers at the Guidelink Center.

Nezzy Underscore Conway, 23, was arrested July 5 and initially charged with several felonies, including terrorism and two counts of possessing an explosive device, plus an outstanding warrant for 4th degree criminal mischief for failing to appear in an unrelated incident. New charges filed last week, bringing the total to eight, include two counts of assaulting police officers, one count of interference with official acts causing bodily injury and one count of burglary.

Police allege Conway left explosive devices at two locations: the University of Iowa College of Public Health and the Guidelink Center after leaving a backpack behind when he was arrested there. Police say the device found at the College of Public Health malfunctioned while the others were found in his backpack. Materials to make these devices were found after police executed a search warrant at his apartment later that day.

Conway changed his name legally from Oskar Bendixon Holmes in December.

In new criminal complaints filed last week, police allege that when officers responded to the Guidelink Center on July 5 they witnessed Conway screaming and threatening several staff members.

While staff members retreated into the building, Conway attempted to follow them, police say. An officer stepped in to prevent Conway from gaining access to the staff. The complaint alleges Conway spit on the officer before hitting him with a large butane torch, causing an injury to the face of the officer.

Law enforcement from the Iowa City Police Department and Johnson County Metro Bomb Squad respond to a call after evacuating the Capitol House Apartments, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 320 S Dubuque Street in Iowa City, Iowa.

While placing Conway into handcuffs, he allegedly kicked and resisted arrest and injured a second officer's hand.

In the criminal complaint for the burglary charge, police allege that Conway told an unidentified witness that, on June 25, he walked along the railroad tracks to a fenced-in area at Proctor & Gamble and was able to maneuver under the fence and came upon a small, unlocked building, inside of which were large propane tanks.

Conway allegedly told the witness that he stole one of the propane tanks and took it back to his apartment.

When police searched warrant at Conway's apartment July 5, they located a large propane tank and confirmed it belonged to Proctor & Gamble based on markings on the tank. Surveillance video from Proctor & Gamble shows an individual entering the property through a fence and eventually leaving with a propane tank, valued at $354.

It is unclear if the propane tank was used to create the explosive devices that Conway is accused of possessing.

Sixth Judicial District Court Judge Chad Kepros set an arraignment for Conway on Aug. 5 at the Johnson County Courthouse. Conway remains in custody at the Johnson County Jail with a $295,000 bond.

George Shillcock is the Press-Citizen's local government and development reporter covering Iowa City and Johnson County.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Nezzy Conway of Iowa City charged with burglary and assaulting police