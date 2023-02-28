Additional charges filed against Orange County mass shooting suspect

More charges have been filed against the suspect in last week’s mass shooting in Orange County.

Keith Moses is now charged with killing 9-year-old T’yonna Major and 24-year-old reporter Dylan Lyons.

Moses was already charged with the murder of 28-year-old Nathacha Augustin.

He is also charged with shooting two other people.

Moses is expected to make another appearance in an Orange County courtroom Tuesday on the new charges filed against him.

Channel 9 will have a crew in the courtroom Tuesday and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

