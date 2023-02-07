Additional charges filed against Shickshinny man facing attempted murder charge

Feb. 6—DALLAS TWP. — A Shickshinny man facing charges he attempted to kill an ex-girlfriend was arraigned Monday on allegations he was deceptive about possessing firearms and ammunition.

Todd Bebo, 52, of Talcott Hill Road, was named in a protection-from-abuse order filed by the woman in October and was required to relinquish any and all firearms and ammunition in his possession, according to court records.

As a Dallas Township police detective reviewed forms related to ownership of firearms and ammunition Bebo was mandated to relinquish due to the PFA against him, Bebo on Nov. 18 provided false answers on the forms indicating he had surrendered all his firearms and ammunition, court records say.

When the detective went to Bebo's former residence on Dakota Drive where the woman resides on Nov. 22, he discovered 20 loaded AR15 style magazines totaling 600 rounds from a tool box, three loaded AR15 magazines with 90 rounds from a gun case and 25 12-gauge shotgun shells concealed in a flower pot, according to court records.

Bebo was arraigned by District Judge Michael Dotzel in Luzerne County Central Court on a charge of unsworn false statement on the PFA firearm relinquishment form. His bail was set at $1,000 unsecured.

Bebo remains jailed without bail on charges of criminal attempt to commit homicide, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of an offensive weapon, possessing instruments of crime and loitering and prowling at night.

Those charges were filed Dec. 10 when police alleged he showed up at the Dakota Drive house carrying a sledgehammer. Police in court records say Bebo told members of his family he intended to kill his ex-girlfriend, but she called police when she noticed him on security cameras approaching the house.

Police in court records say they found a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun, a bag containing duct tape, shotgun shells, a sledgehammer and gloves from Bebo's truck after his arrest in December.