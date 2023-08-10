Additional charges filed against shooter in dismemberment case

Aug. 9—SUPERIOR — A South Range man who was

found guilty of intentional and unintentional second-degree murder in St. Louis County Aug. 2

is facing new charges in Douglas County Circuit Court.

A complaint charging Jacob Colt Johnson, 37, with one count of party to mutilating a corpse, as a repeater, was filed in Douglas County Monday, Aug. 7.

Both cases are connected to the June 20, 2021 death of Ricky Balsimo Jr. The new charge alleges that Johnson cut up Balsimo's body at a trailer in the town of Bennett and put the pieces into five-gallon buckets and a tote that were then filled with cement.

The buckets and tote were transported to Grand Portage, Minnesota and dumped into Lake Superior. Using sonar and a dive team, law enforcement located the tote and buckets. Each contained body parts that were identified as Balsimo. Cause of death was concluded to be homicide due to gunshot wounds, the criminal complaint said.

A second man, Robert Thomas West, 43, of South Range, is also

facing felony charges in Douglas County Circuit Court connected to Balsimo's death

— party to mutilating a corpse, harboring or aiding a felon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

West told detectives that Johnson showed up at his residence June 20, 2021 with Balsimo's body lying in the back seat, according to the criminal complaint. They took the body to a camper in the town of Bennett. Johnson cut up the body using a sawzall but at one point the blade broke. West told detectives he went to Menards in Superior to buy a new sawzall and more blades. He also had the idea to put the body parts in buckets and a tote and fill them up with cement, and he purchased those items as well, the complaint said.

West and a second person reportedly drove the buckets and tote to Grand Portage to dump them in Lake Superior. He also told detectives that he disposed of the gun used in the homicide by taking it apart into 20 pieces and throwing them into Lake Superior near the mouth of the Middle River in the town of Lakeside. Law enforcement located a number of items that appeared to be from the handgun during magnet and hand searches of the site, the complaint said.

Story continues

West in February was the first defendant to stand trial in relation to Balsimo's killing,

with a Cook County jury finding him guilty of aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact to second-degree murder and interference with a dead body.

Johnson also faces one count of repeater possession of a firearm by a felon. The charge was filed Sept. 29, 2022. A Glock 19 handgun was found in a storage unit in Superior where West reported moving some of Johnson's property, the complaint said. DNA evidence was collected from the gun and a magazine. An analyst concluded there was very strong support that Johnson's DNA profile was in the mixture on both.

Johnson has yet to make an initial appearance on the Douglas County charges. West's next court appearance in Douglas County was set for Aug. 21.