Additional charges filed against suspect in Berwick, Nescopeck killings

Oct. 11—An additional set of charges has been filed against a Nescopeck man accused of driving his car into a crowd of people at a fundraising event in Berwick in August.

On top of the two criminal homicide charges that were filed in August, Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, was formally charged Monday with a number of offenses related to the injuries caused when Sura Reyes allegedly drove his car into a crowd of people at Intoxicology Department in Berwick on Aug. 13 of this year, according to court documents.

Sura Reyes was charged with an additional 19 counts of attempted criminal homicide and 19 counts of aggravated assault, on top of the two open criminal homicide charges.

Police allege Sura Reyes drove his car into a fundraising benefit held at Intoxicology Department in support of the victims of a house fire in Nescopeck the week prior that killed 10 people.

One woman was killed in the incident, while 17 people were reported injured, according to statements made by the Pennsylvania State Police following Sura Reyes's arrest.

Sura Reyes was apprehended in Nescopeck shortly after the crash at Intoxicology Department. A woman declared dead by the Luzerne County Coroner's Office was taken from the scene in Nescopeck, and later identified as Sura Reyes's mother, whom police allege was killed by Sura Reyes.

According to the criminal complaint released the day after the crash, Sura Reyes told authorities that he was ""frustrated" and "tired of fighting with his mother." As he was led out of the state police barracks in Shickshinny to be formally arraigned in August, Sura Reyes said only "sorry" to reporters when asked about the crimes.

The police report also said that Sura Reyes confessed to authorities that he was behind both the Berwick incident and the killing in Nescopeck.

Sura Reyes was re-arraigned Monday morning on the new charged by Columbia County magistrate Richard P. Cashman. A preliminary hearing in Columbia County is scheduled for Thursday morning.