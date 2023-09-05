Additional charges filed against Susquehanna County attorney

Sep. 5—A Susquehanna County attorney already accused of taking money from two clients for legal services he failed to perform now faces similar charges involving two more people.

Montrose lawyer Jason Beardsley, 37, who was the subject of a bench warrant issued last month after he did not appear for a hearing on his original charges, was being held Tuesday in the Susquehanna County Correctional Facility, according to the jail.

The latest charges against Beardsley were filed last week by county detectives in separate complaints accusing him of theft by deception and harassment.

Detectives said Beardsley took retainers from two women — $5,248 in one case, $2,500 in the other — to represent them in legal matters but did not provide the services promised.

In both instances, Beardsley later sent obscenity-laced text messages to the clients accusing them of being part of a government conspiracy, investigators said.

