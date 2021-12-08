Additional charges filed against Waukesha parade crash suspect Darrell Brooks

The suspect in the deadly Waukesha, Wis. Christmas parade crash has been hit with additional charges for a prior incident.

Darrell Brooks, 39, has already been charged with six counts of intentional first-degree homicide after allegedly plowing his SUV into a parade crowd on Nov. 21. The incident also injured dozens of others.

He has now also been charged with battery and second-degree recklessly endangering safety with domestic abuse assessments after he allegedly ran over his girlfriend on Nov. 2.

According to the criminal complaint, Brooks punched his girlfriend after a verbal fight and left. He later returned and hit her with his SUV while she was walking to a gas station. She suffered a broken leg and broken ankle in the attack.

While in jail, Brooks allegedly called the victim multiple times and told her not to cooperate with investigators or prosecutors.

He had previously been charged with felony intimidation of a victim, felony intimidation of a witness and bail jumping in that case. He had been arrested for that incident but was released on $1,000 bond, a number the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office said should have been higher after the Waukesha tragedy.

Brooks is still being held at Waukesha County Jail on $5 million bond.