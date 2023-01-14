Additional classified documents found at Biden's home in Delaware

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's aides found additional classified documents this week at his home in Wilmington, Del., the White House said Saturday.

Five pages with classified markings were found Thursday by Biden's personal attorneys in addition to other documents previously discovered in December inside the home's garage and an adjacent room, Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said in a statement.

An initial batch of unclassified documents tied to Biden was found Nov. 2 in the president's former office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed a special counsel, Robert Hur, to investigate whether any laws were violated concerning the documents.

