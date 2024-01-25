Additional details found regarding Hazelton inmate death

Jan. 24—The death of a 68-year-old inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Hazelton over the weekend is being investigated as a homicide, a source at the prison confirmed. The Dominion Post agreed not to identify the source.

A press release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) earlier this week stated inmate Kenneth Harrington was found unresponsive Sunday afternoon in an undisclosed area of the prison.

According to the source, Harrington was found in a bathroom in the Special Housing Unit (SHU) at the medium-security facility. The official cause of Harrington's death will be determined by a medical examiner, but it is believed at this time that his death was caused by another inmate, who has been identified but not yet named.

The FBOP said employees initiated life-saving measures and requested emergency medical services (EMS) while life-saving efforts continued, but Harrington was ultimately pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Harrington was sentenced in the Southern District of Texas to approximately 19 1 /2 years in prison for armed bank robbery. He had been in custody at the FCI Hazelton facility since June 5, 2023.

No other employees or inmates were injured in the incident, and the public was never in danger.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified of the death and is investigating.

Officials for the Bruceton Mills facility are unable to disclose any additional information at this time, citing their office does not share specifics regarding the cause of death for any incarcerated individual for safety, security, and privacy reasons.

TWEET @DominionPostWV