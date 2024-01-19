Additional details on Milton Street murder released

Jan. 18—The suspect of a murder that occurred on Milton Street in Morgantown on Tuesday was arraigned Thursday morning before Monongalia County Magistrate Ron Bane and additional details regarding the incident and subsequent arrest were made available.

According to court documents, Morgantown Police officers were dispatched to the 537 Milton St. location for a cardiac arrest at approximately 4:39 p.m.

However, on scene, they found a male with severe stab wounds to his back, neck and head.

The victim, identified as Jacob Patrick Lough, 26, of Morgantown, was found dead upon their arrival.

The Dominion Post asked MPD if it is known who reported the cardiac arrest or how long before police arrived the murder had occurred but had not received a response in time for this report.

Detectives with MPD processed the scene and were able to collect several items of evidence from the residence, which, according to the criminal complaint, included some bandage wrappers and bandages.

Detectives noted the victim's vehicle was not at the residence — it was eventually located later Tuesday evening at WVU Temporary Parking Lot 10 on the downtown campus.

Police reviewed surveillance video of the area that showed a male, later identified as Jonathan Ramirez, 23, of Watauga, Texas, park Lough's vehicle and walk away.

Ramirez was tracked via video to several locations, including the WVU Mountainlair, where his face and clothing were clearly recorded and bandages could be seen on his hands.

On Wednesday, officers with the University Police Department located Ramirez, who was allegedly still wearing the same clothing observed on the male who parked Lough's vehicle.

According to the complaint, Ramirez has several cuts on his hands consistent with the severity of the victim's injuries and similar bandages covering some of those cuts that were found at the scene.

Ramirez was taken into custody and charged with first-and second-degree murder. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail without bond. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Monongalia County Magistrate Court on Jan. 29.