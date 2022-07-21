Additional details released in fatal police shooting in Brattleboro Tuesday night

Jul. 21—BRATTLEBORO — The man police shot and killed in Brattleboro Tuesday night pulled a knife and lunged at officers who were trying to speak with him about a Massachusetts woman found dead that morning, according to Vermont State Police.

A news release Vermont State Police issued Wednesday evening named the three officers who fired their weapons, killing Matthew Davis, 34, of Fitchburg, Mass., after what police described as a short foot pursuit. The shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. in a wooded area between Bonnyvale Road and South Street, and Davis was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The two State Police troopers who fired their department-issued handguns are Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson and Detective Sgt. Samuel Truex, according to the release. Brattleboro Patrol Officer Ryder Carbone, who has worked for that agency since 2019, fired his department-issued shotgun during the encounter with Davis, the release states.

Before Davis' death Tuesday, State Police had identified him as the ex-boyfriend of Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass., who had been found dead in her truck on Elliot Street early that morning, after her family reported her missing over the weekend.

But, after asking for the public's help to locate Davis Tuesday afternoon, Maj. Dan Trudeau, commander of the State Police's Criminal Division, during a news conference stopped short of describing him as a suspect. A State Police spokesman did not respond to emailed questions Wednesday evening about whether Davis is considered a suspect in Anderson's death.

"At this point I would consider him dangerous," Trudeau said in Tuesday's news conference outside the Brattleboro police station, hours before Davis' fatal encounter with police. "I'm not saying he's a suspect but he is of importance to us."

The news release Wednesday night, which said autopsies on Anderson and Davis were not expected to be finalized before Thursday, did little to shed light on the case or clarify why the two were in Brattleboro. Investigators are continuing to work to determine what, if any, connection Davis or Anderson might have had to the town, the release states.

Helping to fill the vacuum were loved ones' memories of a woman a family friend described as, "very down to earth and one of the most kind girls ever."

Natalia Dutkewych, 18, who told The Sentinel she knows the family because she's friends with Mary's younger sister, also 18, started a GoFundMe page Tuesday for a memorial fund in Anderson's honor. With a goal of $20,000, the campaign had surpassed its halfway point as of Wednesday evening.

"It fills my heart to know so many people are reaching out and contributing," she said in a phone interview Wednesday. "Money won't bring Mary back, but any way to help the family is what we want."

Dutkewych said Anderson had attended Immaculate Heart of Mary High School, a Catholic school in Harvard, and "had a very bright smile." On Tuesday evening, she said, about 50 people attended a candlelight vigil for her in Harvard.

Anderson's mother, Sheila, told NBC 10 that Davis and her daughter went through a difficult breakup in November, and that Davis had anger issues. She told WMUR that one of the most tragic parts of her daughter's death is that she was without her family.

"To know that whatever she's experienced over these past few days is just heart-wrenching because she was alone," she said.

Anderson had last been seen in Hudson, N.H., at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Meanwhile, Vermont State Police have begun an inquiry into Davis' shooting.

Per Vermont State Police policy, State Police Detective Sgts. Robson and Truex will be on paid administrative leave for a minimum of five days, Wednesday's news release states. Brattleboro Officer Carbone is also on paid administrative leave, per standard protocol, the release states.

Robson joined the Vermont State Police in 2001 as a trooper assigned to the Shaftsbury barracks, the release states. He was promoted to sergeant and patrol commander in 2012, and then transferred in 2018 as a detective sergeant to the Bureau of Criminal Investigations-Troop B East out of the Westminster barracks.

Truex was hired in 1998 and assigned to the Rutland barracks, according to the release. He worked as a trooper at the Rutland and Shaftsbury barracks before becoming a detective trooper in Rutland in 2008, and then was promoted to sergeant in 2010. In the Criminal Division, he has worked out of the Rutland barracks and at headquarters as a member of the Polygraph Unit. His current assignment is with the Major Crime Unit — South.

Police ask anyone who might have seen Davis, Anderson or her truck between Saturday night and early Tuesday morning to come forward. The vehicle is a blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma with Massachusetts license plate PC 8DXW20, the release states.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.

