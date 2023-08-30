Additional discovery pending in Kimball Camp criminal sexual conduct case

HILLSDALE — A criminal pretrial conference Monday, Aug. 28, in a sexual assault case alleged to have occurred at Kimball Camp in Reading Township was adjourned to 1 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court.

Hillsdale County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jamie Wisniewski said her office has asked for additional information from the Michigan State Police and they have yet to receive that information.

Wisniewski added that an additional motion stemming from that information could be filed by defense counsel representing Patrick John Pinkowski, 27, charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct and accosting a child for immoral purposes.

Wisniewski did not disclose what that additional information may be in open court Monday.

In an earlier hearing, Judge Sara S. Lisznyai denied a motion by defense attorneys of the former Kimball Camp intern. The failed motion sought to quash the 2B District Court’s decision to bind over the second-degree criminal sexual conduct charge.

The victim — whose name is being withheld due to her age and nature of the alleged crimes — testified March 22 that she was working at Kimball Camp last summer as a counselor in training and that things between her and Pinkowski escalated between June and July.

That escalation led to inappropriate remarks and touching, she said.

Kimball Camp issued a statement following Pinkowski’s arrest stating that his internship abruptly ended when the incident was brought to their attention and that they notified the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services promptly, which launched a Michigan State Police investigation.

Pinkowski faces up to 15 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections if he is convicted as charged. He remains free on bond awaiting trial.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Additional discovery pending in Kimball Camp CSC case