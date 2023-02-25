Additional indictments unsealed against suspect in November shootout with sheriff's deputies

Feb. 24—A Lone Oak man is facing additional charges for allegedly exchanging gunfire with Hunt County Sheriff's deputies in November.

Dillon Paul Rogers entered pleas of not guilty during a hearing Friday morning in the 196th District Court to a total of nine charges, including seven separate counts of aggravated assault against a public servant with a deadly weapon.

The Hunt County grand jury issued the indictments, which included two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in January. Two of the aggravated assault against a public servant charges were issued sealed at that time and were made public during Friday's court hearing.

Rogers entered pleas of not guilty to all counts, and Judge Andrew Bench set a March 29 hearing to consider discovery evidence.

Sheriff's deputies responded at 3:35 p.m. Nov. 11 to a burglary call in the 1200 block of County Road 3619 in Quinlan, and they took a burglary report at that time, according to the Sheriff's Office.

On the same day, at about 8:30 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a call that the burglary suspect was back at the location and had fired a gun at the complainant.

When deputies arrived, Rogers allegedly shot at an officer. Deputies returned fire, and Rogers was hit, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Rogers was taken into custody and received treatment for his injuries at a local hospital. No officers were injured during the exchange.

The aggravated assault against a public servant charges each carry a maximum sentence upon conviction of up to life in prison, with the aggravated assault charges each carrying a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison upon conviction.

Rogers, 29, remained in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center on Friday in lieu of $2.7 million total bond.