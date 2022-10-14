Additional information on missing Westover man

Oct. 14—The mother of the man missing from Westover since as long ago as December had not seen him for a year.

That information was provided this week by Westover Police.

WPD Chief Joe Adams said Jeremiah Erb, 41, was reported missing to his department when Erb's mother called the station Oct. 3. Adams said she told police she hadn't seen him in over a year, and the last time she spoke with him he was attending Jacob's Ladder, a local substance abuse facility.

The facility told officers the last time they had seen Erb was around Christmas of last year, Adams said.

They also told police that when Erb had previously left the facility and come back, he had gone to Ohio and Wheeling, so WPD is now checking with agencies in those areas.

According to the chief, Sgt. Hilling, who is working the case, found a report where Morgantown police made contact with Erb on Dec. 26, 2021, but that was the last known contact anyone had with the missing man.

As far as they know, Erb did not have an official residence and may be a member of the houseless community in the area.

Erb is a white male, 6-foot-1, weighing approximately 180 pounds. He is also said to have scars on his chest and back from previous surgeries.

Anyone who might have information on Erb's whereabouts is asked to call the Westover Police Department at 304-296-6576 or MECCA 911.