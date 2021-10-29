Additional inmates sentenced in October 2020 riot

Oct. 29—EBENSBURG — Two additional inmates were sentenced in Cambria County court for their involvement in the October 2020 riot at the Cambria County Prison.

Irish Man McCall, 35, entered a guilty plea in September to a charge of riot with the intent to prevent or coerce official action and was sentenced on Oct. 25 to a minimum of 1 1/2 years in prison and a maximum of 3 years in prison by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.

Andrew Robert Colvin, 29, entered a guilty plea to failure to disperse upon official order before Krumenacker on Oct. 20 and was then sentenced to a maximum of 24 months probation.

McCall and Colvin were among 18 inmates who faced a variety of charges in the October 2020 incident that officials said at the time was related to inmate dissatisfaction with COVID-19 protocols in the prison.

Evan Whited, Cameron Cinko, Quadir Neal, Joshua Quigley, Stephen Apostolu, Chad Lawhead, Malik Byers, David McCauley, Ricky Mason, Jared Nyman, Jesse Ginter, Ali Hassan, Alexis Brolin, Logan Mactavish, Jonathan Bierly and Seth Long were also charged in the incident according to a statement from Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer's office following the altercation.

Whited, Mason, Mactavish, Lawhead, Apostolu, Cinko and Neal have been sentenced on riot-related charges.

Quigley entered a plea and is awaiting sentencing.

Whited was sentenced to a minimum of six months' confinement and a maximum of 12 months after entering a guilty plea to a charge of riot with the intent to prevent or coerce official action.

Mason entered a plea and was sentenced to one to 12 months of confinement.

Mactavish entered a plea and was sentenced to a maximum of 12 months' probation.

Lawhead was sentenced to a maximum of 24 months' probation.

Apostolu was sentenced to six to 12 months' incarceration.

Cinko was sentenced to 12 to 24 months' confinement, plus 30 months of probation following automatic parole.

Neal was sentenced to a minimum of 11 months and 15 days' confinement and a maximum of 23 months.