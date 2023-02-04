Additional jail time ordered for Jeannette man who shot at neighbor's home

Feb. 3—A Jeannette man acquitted of the attempted murder of a neighbor was sentenced Friday to serve up to 23 months in jail for firing a shotgun at the man's home.

Dale A. Shaw, 66, was ordered by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Mears ordered to serve at least five additional months in jail.

Shaw previously served 10 months behind bars as he awaited trial.

A jury in November convicted Shaw of reckless endangerment, terroristic threats and resisting arrest for the Dec. 12, 2019 incident at his Chestnut Street home.

Police said Shaw fired one round across an alley into the home of his neighbor following a series of disputes. The neighbor wasn't injured.

Jurors acquitted Shaw of attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges.

Shaw is scheduled to appear in court later this month on a related weapons offense. Prosecutors say he was not allowed to have a gun because of a prior criminal conviction.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .