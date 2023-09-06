Additional mental health services approved for Greater Johnstown School District

Sep. 6—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Effective School Solutions offers a variety of mental health supports, has partnered with more than 90 districts across nine states and now the therapy service is bringing that specialty to Greater Johnstown School District.

At Tuesday's school board meeting, the members approved a $320,000 contract with Effective School Solutions for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.

The tier three services will start in the elementary school.

"We have a very strong belief that if we can regulate our youngest students and they can get the tools to control their anger, their behavior, their frustrations, then we can definitely have a better chance of curbing the behaviors that we see that are so disruptive at times at our middle school and our high school," Superintendent Amy Arcurio said.

What Greater Johnstown is getting with the contract is daily group therapy for students, weekly individual therapy, supervised lunches and daily check-ins, bi-monthly visits with caregivers and several other offerings.

Prior to voting on the program, the board heard from Effective School Solutions director of district partnerships Melanie Shaver- Durham about how the service can benefit local students.

"We make sure students get the care they need in the school setting," she said.

Shaver-Durham walked the group through what the full-time mental health therapist will do at the elementary school, as well as the rest of the team who will endeavor to assist the students without sending them away from the area in most cases.

She also shared testimonial from parents and students who've been helped through the service and told the school directors that 65% of youngsters who participate maintain or improve their grade point average, 67% have a decrease in disciplinary incidents and 98% remain in their home school district.

Both board President Eugene Pentz and school director Randy Romesburg applauded Shaver-Durham and Effective School Solutions for how the group helps students.

"I applaud what you're doing," Pentz said.

In a related matter, the board purchased the Bottle Works' MIND Works Program, a mindfulness and art curriculum, for $35,000 using Title I funds for the middle school.

The members also approved the hiring of Moyer Concrete to do work at the elementary playground, as well as patch work on the grounds for $6,450, and Mervac Plumbing and Heating Inc. to perform walk-in cooler evaporator and condenser repairs at that building for a cost of $11,150.

Samantha Williams, district business manager, said both projects received three bids and these were her recommendations.