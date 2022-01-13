Additional Pridgeon status hearing scheduled

Jan. 12—Muskogee County District Judge Timothy King on Wednesday scheduled an additional status hearing in the case against Jarron Deajon Pridgeon.

Pridgeon, 26, is accused of killing his brother Javarion Lee, 24, and five children, ranging in age from 2 to 9 years, on Feb. 2, 2021. He has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder in relation to those deaths.

Pridgeon also is accused of shooting Brittany Shakeria Anderson, the mother of the five children, and Pridgeon has been charged with one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of possessing firearms after conviction or during probation.

King set another status hearing for April 13. Gretchen Mosely, Pridgeon's attorney was present by Zoom meeting and stated the need for the extra time to gather more health records for her client.

"We will have to do out of state subpoenas, or out of state medical records," Mosely said. "We will do that in conjunction with other investigative steps that we would be taking."

King addressed the issue of the preliminary hearing transcript requested by the Phoenix in June.

"I had several conversations with Judge Bret Smith and other individuals about prior assurances that the transcript would be done by Dec. 15," King said. "I still have yet to receive the preliminary hearing/adjudication transcript. While we were prepared for the hearing, while it has taken the longest time to evolve, it is still an important issue none the less.

"I will remain on top of that."

Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards told the court that his office has received nearly 1,000 pages of DHS records.

"We have four accordion folders with DHS records that we received recently," Edwards said. "We will be turning those over hopefully by the end of next week."