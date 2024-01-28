Additional rain showers move in this Sunday

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Scattered rain/mix, high 40

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 34

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high 39 (31)

Tuesday: Chance of mixed precip, high 40 (34)

Wednesday: Peeks of sunshine, high 41 (34)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 45 (33)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The rain continues this morning and early afternoon this Sunday. Scattered showers will move through and additional rain totals could reach 1/4 inches across central Ohio. We have already hit our high temperature for the day early in the morning, so we’ll watch temperatures falling into the afternoon. The daytime high will be around 40 degrees. Wind gusts will also increase as the day goes on.

Tonight rain and wintry mix chances will taper off, then we will just see cloudy conditions. Winds will stay breezy as temperatures fall into the mid 30s by Monday morning. Not to many weather related issues are expected outside of wet roads.

Monday will bring a few more peeks of sunshine sunshine, but much cooler temps. Highs will only reach the upper 30s, though that is closer to normal for this time of year. Later this week rain chances go down, but temps will increase again. February is expected to start well above normal for temperatures.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.