Additional security at Treasure Coast schools Friday after vague threats across country

FORT PIERCE — School districts across the country are issuing warnings, increasing security and cancelling classes Friday in response to vague, anonymous shooting and bomb threats being made on TikTok that officials say are not considered credible.

Meanwhile, additional law enforcement and armed school security officers are being positioned at Lincoln Park Academy Friday after a threat related to gunfire or violence was found on a restroom wall earlier in the week, an official said.

Additional law enforcement presence on Thursday also had been at the school, which is in the 1800 block of Avenue I.

Lydia Martin, chief communications officer for St. Lucie County Public Schools, said that on Wednesday a student noticed something written on a restroom wall and reported it to administrators.

The nature of what was written involved shooting up the school or violence, Martin said.

Martin said she didn’t know if a time was specified, and she declined to say in which restroom the writing was found.

Administrators reported the incident to law enforcement officials, and parents were notified via a robocall Wednesday, Martin said.

“We always take any threat seriously,” Martin said Friday.

Martin did not know whether an alleged perpetrator had been identified.

All schools are being dismissed two hours early Friday, the last day before winter break. That means LPA students will be released about 11:30 a.m., she said.

A St. Lucie County sheriff’s official Thursday said the threat is under investigation and that at the time no arrests had been made.

The other school districts on the Treasure Coast also took the threats seriously, even if not direct to their schools.

“It hasn’t affected us in the sense that no threat has been made about our district (or) our schools," said Martin County Schools spokeswoman Jennifer DeShazo. "We are aware of the national social media posts that have gone viral and continue to partner with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office to ensure our campuses remain safe places for learning. MCSO is offering increased support throughout the district (Friday) out of an abundance of caution and to make sure our last day of school before winter break goes smoothly.”

In Indian River County, the school board announced that staff is monitoring the situation and may request more deputies on campus.

Elsewhere, a school threat hoax circulating on social media across the nation prompted Brevard Public Schools to issue a statement to concerned parents Thursday..

Russel Bruhn, Brevard Public Schools spokesman, said the false threat of school violence, which did not specifically reference Brevard schools, had been making the rounds in multiple states on TikTok and other social media platforms.

Meanwhile, schools in Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Montana, New York and Pennsylvania will increase their police presence Friday due to the threats while schools in California, Minnesota, Missouri and Texas closed for the day.

Florida Today and USA TODAY contributed to this report

