Additional sex abuse charges filed against Madison County teacher

A former Madison County teacher charged earlier this month with multiple counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault now faces additional charges with the emergence of another under-aged victim.

Phillip Lasseigne, communications director for the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, confirmed Friday that Danielle C. Fischer, 29, who had worked as a permanent substitute teacher for the Roxana School District, has been charged with six additional counts of criminal sexual assault, four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and two counts of child pornography.

Fischer, a resident of Edwardsville, was charged with four counts of criminal sexual assault and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on Feb. 3.

“It’s sickening to see figures of authority abuse Children,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine. “Working with the Madison County Child Advocacy Center, the State’s Attorney’s Office’s Children’s Justice Division is dedicated to punishing such crimes, and doing our part to protect the children of Madison County.”

The sexual assault charges carry a sentence of 4 to 15 years in prison. The aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges carry a sentence anywhere from probation to 3 to 7 years in an Illinois state prison .The child pornography charges an bring a sentence of 6 to 30 years in prison.

The initial charges against Fischer accuse her of engaging in sexual acts with two male students under the age of 18.

Edwardsville Police Chief Michael Fillback said his department was notified of the allegations against Fischer by Roxana police. A search warrant was served at Fischer’s home in the 400 block of Roanoke Drive on Feb. 1 and she was arrested.

Details about what led to the most recent charges have not been detailed.