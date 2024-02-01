Additional staff needed to support influx of migrant students

TechCrunch

A small UK startup which combined a school bus service with a software platform to safeguard pupils has been acquired by ‘Smart buses’ startup Zeelo, which last year raised a $14 million war chest for expansion. Founded in the UK in 2010, Kura, which had previously raised £3.8 million in a Private Equity round from Souter Investments, provided a safeguarding tech platform for schools and colleges, bus transportation, and a similar service for employee shuttles and charter transport services in the UK. It’s acquisition for an undisclosed amount by Zeelo means the combined entity will have 220 customers, 450 operator partners and 40,000 daily riders using the platform, according to the company.