Additional suspect charged in 2020 homicide

Apr. 7—The Meridian Police Department announced an additional arrest Wednesday in the Nov. 24, 2020 shooting death of 17-year-old Jaheim Jemerson.

Meridian officers responded a drive-by shooting at Carousel Place Apartments about 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 24 where they found Jemerson, who had been shot in the head, in a white Nissan. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later transferred to Jackson where he died.

MPD Sgt. Heather Luebbers said Trevion Bell, 18, was charged with murder Wednesday in connection with shooting. He was booked into Kemper County jail with bond set at $1 million.

Bell is the second person recently charged in connection with the shooting. On Feb. 22, MPD announced murder charges against 21-year-old Gregory Pruitt Jr.

Pruitt was one of six suspects originally charged in the case in November 2020, but the charges were later dismissed, Luebbers said. The Meridian Police Department Criminal Investigative Division was later able to refile charges with additional evidence.