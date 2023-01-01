Additional suspects arrested in murder

Dec. 31—Two teenagers wanted in connection with the shooting death of an Odessa man were arrested in El Paso Friday.

According to the Odessa Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the United States Marshals helped arrest Ashton Isiah Munoz, 18, and a 16-year-old on murder warrants without incident.

Law enforcement officers were asked to check on the welfare of Maurice Rogers Wednesday morning. When they arrived at his home in the 1000 block of East 36th Street around 10:45 a.m. they found his body and several spent bullet casings.

On Thursday, OPD announced they arrested Harvey Albert Gutierrez, 31, in connection with Rogers' death and had obtained arrest warrants for two others.

"Based on the evidence, it is believed that the three individuals acted together and caused the death of Mr. Rogers," officials said in a news release.

Gutierrez was booked into the Ector County jail on the first-degree felony charge of murder and is being held on a $100,000 surety bond.

Authorities are currently working on extraditing the teenagers back to Odessa.